CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Jail still isn’t allowing work release for its inmates due to the risk of COVID-19, reported interim Warden Mike Cook at this week’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.
Cook said there are only one or two inmates in the jail who would currently qualify for work release. He added there is an expected increase in COVID-19 cases in the DuBois area.
“I think it is an unnecesary risk at this time for that little number of participants,” Cook said. “If we get (COVID-19) in the jail, it would be a big issue. We are not a business that can just shut down.”
In the warden’s housing report, the jail began the month of May with 106 inmates, committed 95, released 93, had 3,360 prisoner days served, an average in-house population of 108, an average daily population of 113 and ended with 118 inmates.
There were 21 inmates on home detention for 338 days, 37 on supervised bail for 978 days for a total incarceration days saved of 1,316.
The board also held an executive session to discuss personnel issues.
In attendance were President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Sheriff Michael Churner, Clearfield County Commissioners Tony Scotto, Dave Glass and John Sobel, Controller Charles Adamson and Cook.