BROOKVILLE — The topic of inmates leaving the jail and mingling with the public during the pandemic sparked a long discussion during the Jail Board meeting last Thursday, that ended with Judge Foradora refusing to make changes to the work release program.
“On Nov. 19 we received an email that shutdown the orange patrol due to COVID-19. That consisted of one or two inmates and a person taking them out with very limited to no contact with the public, but yet we have almost 50 inmates either coming from other counties or leaving for work release that have full contact with the public. I was just curious why they weren’t shut down also to protect the jail from COVID-19?” Sheriff Carl Gotwald asked.
This question was passed to Warden Dustin Myers, who said he’s not a big fan of work release to begin with. He said the work release program was going to continue, and didn’t see a problem with bringing the orange patrol back.
He did say he would like to see everyone held back and kept in the jail for the safety of the other inmates and his staff.
“I think sending these guys out to work release is putting them at a great risk. Not only staff but the other inmates as well,” Myers said.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said the commissioners had talked, and were all in favor of stopping people in and out, but did not want everybody working from home. Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik also said he had a conversation with Judge John Foradora about his thoughts on shutting down work release.
According to Pisarcik, Foradora was okay with stopping the organe patrol but still wanted the inmates to be able to go to their jobs to be able to pay off their fines and other costs they might have.
The commissioners explained that Judge Foradora oversees the work release program, and the commissioners oversee the orange patrol. They all agreed they felt they were doing their part by shutting this program down, but could do nothing about work release.
“Jack and Herb and I all agree that we should do whatever we can to stop people from going in and out. Plus, as the sheriff knows or doesn’t know, he’s over on his budget for part-timers, so it just kind of worked out well. And yeah, they could’ve been out shoveling snow today, but it seems as far as county property, it all worked out with maintenance,” Pisarcik said.
Sheriff Gotwald said he believed if they were going to shut something down, it needed to all be shut down. He said he believes Jefferson County is one of the fortunate counties that does not have it in the county jail yet.
“What are you going to do if you do get it. We’re going to have big trouble. In the confines of the jail, it spreads, and then you’re looking at guards and everything,” Gotwald said.
Jefferson County Treasurer James “Moon” Vansteenburg said it didn’t make sense to him to let anyone leave the jail since day one of the pandemic.
Judge Foradora did not attend the meeting, and instead Chad Weaver, district court administrator, was in his place. Foradora did join the call following the discussion to be asked about work release.
“Well that’s up to the commissioners if they want to use them (orange patrol) they can. Frankly, I don’t know what they do except keep two people away from work release. I know I’m getting wages from the work release people, as long as their employers pay them, they’re going out. They’re there to keep a job or earn a job while they’re there,” Foradora said. “At one point when they did other work the orange crew learned something maybe, maybe not. I don’t think they learn anything now other than people who are pretty lazy have to go there rather than get a job when they have jobs available… Other than that we’re going to run work release as far as I’m concerned.”
“When one of the employees gets COVID I expect the warden to put them in a negative air room and move on,” Foradora said.
Myers said by the time they would figure out one of the workers was positive for COVID it would be too late and would be “detrimental” to the jail.
“Well then we’ll be detrimental. We need people working. Do your best,” Foradora responded.