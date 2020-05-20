CLARION – While many county departments resumed some normal operations last week, it appears strict COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place at the Clarion County Jail for the foreseeable future.
At their meeting last Thursday morning, jail officials voted not to ease restrictions that would once again allow for in-person visitation and the inmate work release program at the Paint Township facility.
“Personally, I’m in no hurry to loosen things up,” Clarion County Commissioner and prison board chairman Wayne Brosius said. “I think the prison is its own little entity and needs stricter precautions.”
According to jail Warden Jeff Hornberger, the jail’s door has been locked to public visitation since mid-March, and two inmates who had been participating in the work release program prior to the pandemic have been asking when they can return to work.
“These people have livelihoods too,” he said, noting that the inmates have not worked in two months. Although not advocating one way or the other, Hornberger said that inmates have fines and other costs to pay. “I’m open to either way that the prison board would want to go with this.”
In addition to questioning the fairness of allowing inmates out to work when several area small business owners are not permitted work, Clarion County Commissioner and prison board member Ted Tharan raised concerns about work release inmates carrying the virus back to the jail.
“Who are they in contact with whenever they go to the job?” he questioned. “If you can’t go see grandma at the nursing home, why are we letting people out of the prison?”
Hornberger said the inmates on work release could possibly be quarantined away from the other inmates following shifts at their respective job sites.
“They could volunteer to be locked in their cells for the remainder of the day when they come back from a job,” he said. “That’s an option we could look at.”
When asked her opinion on the matter, Clarion County President Judge and prison board member Sara Seidle-Patton said she wouldn’t have a problem reinstating the work release program if the warden thought it could be done in a safe manner.
“He knows how things operate within the jail and whether he feels it would be a risk to the inmates or not,” she said. “I think it’s based on what he’s comfortable with and what he feels he can manage.”
A second question frequently posed by the inmates, Hornberger said, relates to when visitors will be able to return to the jail.
Some jail officials questioned whether in-person visitations at the jail were even permitted under Gov. Wolf’s yellow phase of reopening.
“I think we probably need to keep visitation shut down until we go to green, from what I’ve seen,” Seidle-Patton said.
Agreeing that the jail needs to take things slow and “be as precautious as possible,” Hornberger also pointed to the impact that visits from family and friends have on inmates.
“One thing that we really promote inside the jail is communication with family and friends,” he said, noting that a good support system at home often helps with the recidivism rate of those incarcerated. “We want to keep them in contact with their family and friends.”
A possible way to accomplish this without in-person contact, Hornberger said, is to offer virtual visits with loved ones at home.
“I’ve had some companies offer me services like that,” he said, noting that one company even offered a 90-day free trial of online inmate visits. “It could be something we could look into further if this is going to go on much longer.”
Hornberger also said that the jail currently has a computer in the intake area that is set up with Zoom, an online meeting website. He explained that inmates with “good behavior” could be supervised in the intake area one at a time to participate in Zoom calls with loved ones.
“It’s something we need to start looking at,” he said. “I think we need to give them some face time with their family somehow.”
Prison board members seemed to agree. Although they unanimously passed a motion to keep all current restrictions in place, it also authorized the warden to look into possible virtual visitation platforms.
In other business during the May 14 meeting, Hornberger reported that the jail is starting to experience an uptick in new commitments as the court system resumes operations.
“I’ve been following a lot of the guidelines from some other prisons,” he said.
While still quarantining new inmates upon arrival, Hornberger said that due to the large number of new commitments, the length of the quarantine has been reduced from 14 to seven days, as long as the inmates pass daily temperature checks.
“They also have to be cleared by the medical staff before we take them out of quarantine,” he said.