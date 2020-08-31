DuBOIS — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League, Inc (WPAL) has reopened for the Mud Run which will take place Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday Sept. 5-6.
They will still be holding all three legs of the race and will still have the giant 340 x 40 foot slip and slide. The event will be held in Treasure Lake, DuBois.
The Wicked Warrior will look a little different this year, depending on what the rules are when the event takes place. The WPAL is taking precautions to limit touch points, allow for social distancing, and sanitizing surfaces. The goal is to host a fun and safe event while staying within state regulations in relation to COVID-19.
This event is a Mud Run/Obstacle course with a 10K main course, a 5K intermediate course, and a children’s obstacle course with giant Slip n Slide. There will be fun and challenging obstacles and a little mud.
Suggested ages for the Kid’s Course are 3-9 years old. Children will register for a specific race time. Each registration slot would max out at 10 children. Children would then be permitted to have a limited amount of time on the Slip n Slide. The volunteers will be using a heavy amount of Dial Antibacterial Dish Soap to keep the slide as clean as possible and slippery too.
Touchless check-in will be in place for the main race as well as the Kid’s Race with separate heats and limited touch points.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available.