CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Coroner's office is reportedly on scene at an apartment building at the 800 block of Daisy Street in Clearfield, according to The Progress newspaper, a partner publication of The Courier Express.
Numerous police officers and other emergency responders were reportedly on scene since before 6 p.m. Wednesday after a man barricaded himself inside one of the apartments.
Pennsylvania State Police are expected to provide details about the standoff later today. More information will be published as more details are released.