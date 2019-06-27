The Today in History in the June 26 edition was inadvertently cut short. The complete final sentence follows: The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Barack Obama had exceeded his executive authority in 2012 when he appointed members to the National Labor Relations Board without Senate confirmation.
Jessica Welsh
