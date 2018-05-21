Contrary to a police report in Sunday’s edition, around 6:45 p.m. May 11, Clarence Charles Daisher, 59, 7198 Coal Hill Road, Luthersburg, shoved 46-year-old Kevin Anthony Salandra while they were at Daisher’s Brady Township residence. Police say a non-traffic citation for harassment was filed against Daisher.
The report in the Sunday paper reversed the names of the two men.
