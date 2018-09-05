An article that ran in Friday’s edition of the Courier Express about the organization “Just Us for the Animals” should have said Dr. Becky Morrow runs Frankie’s Friends cat rescue in New Kensington.
Correction
Brianne Fleming
Get email notifications on Brianne Fleming daily!
Whenever Brianne Fleming posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Who are you most excited to see on the main stage at the Clearfield County Fair (July 29-Aug.4)?
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:46:30 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:41 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- CASALI'S ITALIAN GRILLE: St. Marys restaurant owner talks expansion
- DUI checkpoints planned statewide this Saturday in Delaware
- Aqua proposes 60 percent water rate increase for Treasure Lake customers
- BREW BANK: Ridgway native brings old Main Street bank back to life
- Drinking water notice issued to Lewes residents over lead contamination
- DASD off to great start this school year
- BC-FBN--Packers-Gutekunst
- Rev at Platinum Park to Meet Need for Multifamily Housing in Orange County
- A BAND FAMILY: Punxsutawney students find confidence, camaraderie through music
- Wesley-alum Callahan leads Eagles on winning drive over Jets
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.