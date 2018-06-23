The concerts at Taylor Memorial Park in Brockway are held at 6 p.m. on Sunday evenings, contrary to a story in Friday’s Courier-Express. This week’s band is Crossfire; it was identified incorrectly in Friday’s edition. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at the Brockway Area High School auditorium.
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Who are you most excited to see on the main stage at the Clearfield County Fair (July 29-Aug.4)?
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:43:22 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:24 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.8 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.93 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- DuBois Community Days Firemen's Parade winners
- Young DuBois couple are new owners of Napoli Restaurant
- Local man goes the distance on his bike
- Hate grocery shopping? Walmart to launch online grocery pickup next week
- Kayla Rose Gallagher and Brent Allen Lee announce their engagement.
- Surra breaks track record for first win of season at Hummingbird
- HAPPY TAILS: Local woman helps pets, owners through business
- ONE SMILE AT A TIME: Local family raises awareness for cause close to home
- More than two dozen residents ask school board to reconsider prayer decision
- Trenton art festival shooting suspect had just been released from prison, prosecutor says
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.