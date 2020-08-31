An article featured on Page A-2 of last week’s newspaper incorrectly identified the Clarion County Garden Club as the group that recently performed work on the greenhouse at the Clarion County Park. The group that did the work was the Clarion County Master Gardeners group through the Penn State Extension Office. We apologize for the error.
Correction
Josh Walzak
