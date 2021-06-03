Following a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland on Wednesday at Centralized Court, charges against Cletus Alan Ripple of DuBois were bound over to court. The charge of indecent exposure was dismissed and his bail was lowered to $150,000 monetary. The charges were not waived to court as stated in Thursday’s edition of The Courier Express.
