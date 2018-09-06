An article in Thursday’s edition of the Courier Express should have said the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority will hold a tire pickup this Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Falls Creek Goodwill, located at 163 Preston Way. The fee is $3 per tire, and a maximum of 15 tires are allowed.
Correction
Brianne Fleming
