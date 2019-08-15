An article in Thursday’s edition of the Courier Express should have said the “Anytime, Lunchtime” food truck will be at 1300 Brusselles Street in St. Marys from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
A complete listing of the business’ locations and hours follows.
Saturday and Sunday — closed
Monday — 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at 1300 Brusselles St., St. Marys (St. Marys Equipment parking lot).
Tuesday — 11 a.m.–6 p.m., at the soccer field on Greens Road, Kersey (behind Elco Sintered)
Wednesday — 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 1300 Brusselles St., St. Marys
Thursday — 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at 277 Fairview Road, Kersey (Chicken Hill Distillery parking lot)
Friday — 11 a.m–6 p.m. at 1300 Brusselles St., St. Marys.