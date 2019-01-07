An article that ran in the Jan. 6 edition of the Tri-County Sunday concerning the death of Pastor John Christopher Ramsey of Luthersburg should have included Trinity Lutheran and St. John’s Lutheran churches, both of DuBois. Ramsey was a pastor at both of the omitted churches.
Correction
Brianne Fleming
Get email notifications on Brianne Fleming daily!
Whenever Brianne Fleming posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Featured Jobs
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 86%
- Feels Like: 27°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 27°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:40:03 AM
- Sunset: 05:03:29 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Rain. High 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TENTH OF AN INCH OR LESS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE ICE WILL RESULT IN SLIPPERY CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND WALKWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 66% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 66% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Little chapel confronts big theft problem
- Planet Fitness coming to DuBois
- DuBois man faces drug charges after arrest at St. Marys Sheetz
- Pastor Ramsey dies following accident
- DuBois Area Middle School re-designated as a "School to Watch" again
- Roller Hockey Tournament to benefit local boy battling cancer
- DASD superintendent's furniture reportedly moved out of district office
- Duo faces charges after breaking into residence, stealing food
- Benton is substitute superintendent with Lansberry on "paid leave"
- Owner of Creative Garden childcare center helps grow happy 'sprouts'
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.