An incorrect name was listed as the person being cited in a July 5 police report published July 25 edition of the Tri-County Weekend. The corrected report is republished below:
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot at 3:15 July 5. Police said Randy K. Barnett, 40, of Rimersburg, attempted to park his 2014 Chevrolet Sonic and hit a 2019 Toyota Sienna, which was already parked. The Sienna is owned by Richard D. Steele, 63, of Summerville.
Barnett then reversed out of the parking space and moved to an open space, before returning home. He was cited in the accident.