The Rev. Mark Deeter is the pastor of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church near Rimersburg. In an article in last week’s newspaper about Easter services in the area, Cottage Hill Church pastor Daniel Clyde was incorrectly identified as pastor of both churches. We apologize for the error.
Correction
Josh Walzak
