An article about “Ginger Snapped Bakery & Cafe” in Wednesday’s edition of the Courier Express should have said Barbie Hales grew up watching her grandmother, longtime baker at Punxsutawney’s “Ruth & Harry’s,” create cakes and desserts.
Correction
Brianne Fleming
