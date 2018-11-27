An article in Tuesday’s edition should have said the third annual Winter Wonderland event will be held Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Windfall Farms, located at 737 North St. Marys Street.
Brianne Fleming
