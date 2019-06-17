An article in Monday’s edition of the Courier Express about Elk Valley Adventures in Benezette should have said Jacob Moser’s mother, Deb, was an avid horse owner and rider, hosting an event called “Elk Valley.”
Correction
Brianne Fleming
