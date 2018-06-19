The Elk County Historical Society’s Strawberry Festival will be held this Friday at 4:30 p.m. at St. Leo’s Magnus Church in Ridgway. This information was incorrect in a story in Tuesday’s edition.
CORRECTION
Brianne Fleming
