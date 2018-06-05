CLARION – The following deceased veterans were omitted or reported incorrectly on the Memorial Day list which was published in The L-V two weeks ago:
COUNTY VETERANS BURIED OUT
OF COUNTY:
• Carl N. Mock — WW II (Buried in Venango County).
VETERANS RETURNED TO CLARION COUNTY FOR BURIAL:
• Donald A. Switzer — Korean War (Rimersburg Cemetery).
• Robert J. Gentile — Peacetime (St Michael’s Cemetery).
