The following corrections apply to information published in last week’s issue of The Leader-Vindicator:
• In the Region III election for school board members in the Redbank Valley School District, the Armstrong County portion of votes were omitted for candidate Dr. John Kimmel. While the vote tallies for the other four candidates were accurate based on preliminary totals on election night, Kimmel’s total should have been listed as 254 votes for the Republican nomination. Based on those tallies, it appeared that Kimmel finished with the most votes for the Republican nomination, with Heidi Byers second with 250 votes.
• Those wishing to sign up for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Community Yard Sales on June 4-5, and to have their sale listed on the map, should contact chamber events coordinator Gennie Gerow at (724) 525-9844. The phone number in last week’s issue was incorrect.