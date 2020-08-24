• In last week’s L-V, Ed Leonard, the layman who wrote the Minister Speaks column on our Church Page, was incorrectly identified as the pastor of the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg. Leonard is not the church pastor, and officials with the church state that his views do not represent the beliefs of the Baker Street Church of God, or the Church of God movement.
• In last week’s issue, an article regarding the Gumtown Community Market incorrectly stated the number of vouchers seniors can receive by signing up for the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Senior Nutrition Program. Eligible seniors who sign up can receive four $6 vouchers each season that can be used at farm markets.