I will start this article about pencil neck shifty Schiff. A report in the Judicial Watch stated that Schiff traveled to New York at least four times to meet with Michael Cohen (for over 10 hours) to coach him before last month’s high-profile public testimony. The sessions covered a slew of topics addressed during the hearing before the Oversight Committee. Schiff’s conduct creates the appearance of unethical collusion and that Cohen’s testimony was a well-rehearsed political theater.
Schiff also had a meeting with Glenn Simpson (founder of the firm Fusion GPS). Simpson was an important witness in the House Intelligence Committee. His firm procured unverified information on Russia-Trump collusion. Simpson swore under oath on his testimony. This is only part of the corruption going on by the far Left idiotic morons.
Here is another shocker: The VA evicts groups that help the vets, and non-veteran groups get to stay. The records obtained by Judicial Watch reveal that the VA in Los Angeles paid 20th Century Fox TV $435,000 and a construction company building an illegal amphitheater on the north side of $287,318. The TV studio used 72,160 square feet of VA land for parking, storage and maintenance of production sets. What corruption and the misuse of the vets that badly need help. Shame, shame.
Now about the socialists running for office. The whole bunch (approximately 24) put into one wouldn’t make a pimple on President Trump’s butt. Do you know what Cortez came up with that is racist? Cauliflower. Really! What a bunch of losers.
Have you noticed how the Dems come up with a new saying and all the news media channels say the same. MSNBC, CNN, CBS, etc. Not it is cover-up, and it was constitutional crisis, Stormy Daniels, collusion, Pelosi really got under President Trump’s skin, and many more. I will say all the far left’s IQs are 1 or 2.
I hope Barr comes up with enough information to put a lot of them in jail or prison. Don’t let these socialists and crooks take over our great country.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg