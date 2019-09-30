Fall is here and the library is planning a Halloween Spooktacular event!
On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m., we will be having a costume party for ages 21 and over. There will be a catered dinner and a DJ so you can dance the night away and enjoy the company of others!
We look forward to seeing you and all of your friends there. Stop in the Redbank Valley Public Library for tickets to this event. They are only $25 each and cash prizes will be awarded for costume winners. Tickets are limited, so get yours sooner rather than later.
If you would like to make a cash donation or Chinese Auction basket in order to help out with this benefit for the library, please drop it off to us by Oct. 23. We greatly appreciate any and all support from our community.
•
Some other exciting upcoming events include the Career Link at the library on Monday, Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m. to demonstrate using the Internet to get a job.
Also, on Monday, Oct. 7 in the evening at 6 p.m. we will be having another ceramic painting class which will feature Halloween-themed ceramics. Prices will vary depending on which figurine(s) you choose.
These classes fill up fast, so call for your spot.
Our book club is the second Thursday of every month and will be held on the 10th this month at 6 p.m. This month’s book is titled, “The Sandcastle Girls” by Chris Bohjalian. It is a relaxed atmosphere where you can enjoy some adult time so feel free to join us.
Dot will be back for another ceramic class at the end of the month as well on the 21st of October at 6 p.m. This class will feature pumpkins and turkeys for Thanksgiving. You won’t want to miss any of these awesome programs!
•
One more announcement for the Preschool Playgroup that meets every Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. — Class will resume as usual at the library on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Any child not quite of school-age can join and have a fun time socializing with other children and enjoying story time, crafts and snacks together.
Watch our website, Facebook, or here in the newspaper for upcoming news, programs and events!