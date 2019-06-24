COUDERSPORT — Coudersport’s second annual “Eliot Ness Fest,” slated for the July 19-21 weekend, is attracting national attention with three new events.
Thousands of people will converge on the small north central Pennsylvania town, where schedule additions that have created a buzz include a dramatic re-enactment of the trial that sent Al Capone to prison; an unprecedented reunion of descendants of Eliot Ness’s “Untouchables”; and the debut of a musical suite celebrating Ness’s life and career.
Eliot Ness Fest recalls the famous crimefighter who spent his final years as a businessman in Coudersport. Ness’s exploits as a federal agent in gangland Chicago were portrayed to millions on a TV series and major motion picture, both titled, “The Untouchables.”
Potter County Historical Society is sponsoring a weekend that mixes Roaring ‘20s fun and lively street theater with fascinating history programs, law enforcement demonstrations, vintage car and truck displays, and many other attractions spread out over three days.
“We have reservations pouring in from Chicago and Cleveland, where Eliot Ness is well-known, but also from as far away as California, Florida and two Canadian provinces,” said David Castano, president of the Potter County Historical Society.
Among notables coming to speak are Scott Sroka, an Assistant U.S. Attorney and grandson of “Untouchable” Joe Leeson; A. Brad Schwartz, co-author of a critically acclaimed book shedding light on Ness’s battles against Al Capone’s criminal outfit; and agents from the U.S. Dept. of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, where Ness got his start in law enforcement.
Attendees will be able to visit a speakeasy-themed gathering spot known as “Jack’s Place.” They can also use a guide to travel on the path of “Eliot’s Last Walk,” taken moments before he was stricken by a fatal heart attack in May 1957.
While Ness is deeply intertwined with Capone and gangland Chicago, two programs at the Coudersport Theatre will reveal his impressive work in transforming Cleveland to a model city, and his pursuit of a maniacal serial killer, “The Mad Butcher,” who terrorized Cleveland and was never apprehended.
Also at the theater, author Max Allan Collins will introduce an award-winning movie based on his crime novel, “Road to Perdition,” and explain its ties to Ness and Capone. Tom Hanks and Paul Newman star in the screen version.
Topping the more than 100 vintage cars and trucks that will take downtown Coudersport back to the Roaring ‘20s is a 1924 Rolls-Royce Roadster once owned by a prominent Chicago publisher Col. Robert McCormick, whose investigative reporter was assassinated by gangsters. Fearing that he was next, McCormick had his car bullet-proofed.
Two performances of “The People vs. Alphonse Capone,” a 70-minute dramatic re-enactment of the tax evasion trial that took down the infamous gangster, are planned for 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Those trial re-enactments and the “Eliot Ness: A Biographical Suite/Musical Journey to the Roaring ‘20s” (7:30 p.m. Friday) are the only ticketed events. The suite is the latest work by Larry Herbstritt, chart-topping composer and songwriter who was inspired by Ness’s integrity and dedication to public service.
Another schedule highlight is, “Meet the REAL Eliot Ness and Untouchables.” Scott Sroka will be joined by at least three other descendants of agents who served under Ness in tracking down Chicago gangsters. They’ll present a program and answer questions at 10:30 am Saturday at the theater.
Several local businesses are getting in on the act, most notably the historic Hotel Crittenden, which will host a “Speakeasy Swing” dance and costume contest. Eliot Ness and author Oscar Fraley convened at the Crittenden to write the manuscript for the book, “The Untouchables,” an embellished account of Ness’s battles with the Chicago underworld that spawned the television series and movie.
Details on the festival are being regularly updated on a Facebook page titled Eliot Ness Fest, and a website, eliotnessfest.com.