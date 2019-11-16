COUDERSPORT 42, REDBANK VALLEY 13
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley;7;0;0;6;-;13
Coudersport;0;0;6;36;-;42
First Quarter
R - Kobe Bonanno 1 run (Anthony Baileys kick), 3:44.
Third Quarter
C - Hayden Keck 22 run (run failed), 8:26.
Fourth Quarter
C - Kolby VanWhy fumble recovery in end zone (Keck run), 11:51.
C - Dylan Kelly 19 run (run failed), 9:27.
C - Jacob Pitcher 52 run (Pitcher run), 7:33.
C - Brandt Kightlinger 2 run (Logan Rogers kick), 5:19.
R - Sam Hetrick 73 pass from Ethan Hetrick (kick failed), 5:11.
C - Hayden Keck 6 run (Rogers kick), 3:56.
;R;C
First Downs;6;15
Rushes-Yards;27-48;52-328
Comp-Att-Int;8-19-1;2-5-2
Passing Yards;152;45
Total Plays-Yards;46-200;57-373
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-0
Punts-Avg;7-33.6.3;3-45.3
Penalties-Yards;10-84;5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Redbank Valley: Ray Shreckengost 15-30, Kobe Bonanno 7-19, Joe Mansfield 1-4, Hudson Martz 3-0, Cam Wagner 1-(-5).
Coudersport: Brandt Kightlinger 13-108, Dylan Kelly 8-81, Hayden Keck 14-53, Jacob Pitcher 1-52, Travis Gleason 8-15, Taylor Heverly 1-13, Kolby VanWhy 4-8, Team 2-(-2).
Passing
Redbank Valley: Cam Wagner 5-for-11, 45 yards; Kobe Bonanno 2-for-7, 34 yards, 1 Int.; Ethan Hetrick 1-for-1, 73 yards, 1 TD.
Coudersport: 2-for-5, 45 yards, 2 Ints.
Receiving
Redbank Valley: Sam Hetrick 2-111, Joe Mansfield 4-35, Javin Brentzel 2-6.
Coudersport: Jacob Pitcher 1-37, Travis Gleason 1-8.
Interceptions
Redbank Valley: Chase Bish, Austin Leasure. Coudersport: John Minor.