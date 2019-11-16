COUDERSPORT 42, REDBANK VALLEY 13

Score By Quarters

Redbank Valley;7;0;0;6;-;13

Coudersport;0;0;6;36;-;42

First Quarter

R - Kobe Bonanno 1 run (Anthony Baileys kick), 3:44.

Third Quarter

C - Hayden Keck 22 run (run failed), 8:26.

Fourth Quarter

C - Kolby VanWhy fumble recovery in end zone (Keck run), 11:51.

C - Dylan Kelly 19 run (run failed), 9:27.

C - Jacob Pitcher 52 run (Pitcher run), 7:33.

C - Brandt Kightlinger 2 run (Logan Rogers kick), 5:19.

R - Sam Hetrick 73 pass from Ethan Hetrick (kick failed), 5:11.

C - Hayden Keck 6 run (Rogers kick), 3:56.

;R;C

First Downs;6;15

Rushes-Yards;27-48;52-328

Comp-Att-Int;8-19-1;2-5-2

Passing Yards;152;45

Total Plays-Yards;46-200;57-373

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-0

Punts-Avg;7-33.6.3;3-45.3

Penalties-Yards;10-84;5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Redbank Valley: Ray Shreckengost 15-30, Kobe Bonanno 7-19, Joe Mansfield 1-4, Hudson Martz 3-0, Cam Wagner 1-(-5).

Coudersport: Brandt Kightlinger 13-108, Dylan Kelly 8-81, Hayden Keck 14-53, Jacob Pitcher 1-52, Travis Gleason 8-15, Taylor Heverly 1-13, Kolby VanWhy 4-8, Team 2-(-2).

Passing

Redbank Valley: Cam Wagner 5-for-11, 45 yards; Kobe Bonanno 2-for-7, 34 yards, 1 Int.; Ethan Hetrick 1-for-1, 73 yards, 1 TD.

Coudersport: 2-for-5, 45 yards, 2 Ints.

Receiving

Redbank Valley: Sam Hetrick 2-111, Joe Mansfield 4-35, Javin Brentzel 2-6.

Coudersport: Jacob Pitcher 1-37, Travis Gleason 1-8.

Interceptions

Redbank Valley: Chase Bish, Austin Leasure. Coudersport: John Minor.

