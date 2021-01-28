COUDERSPORT — This time around, Coudersport got the start it was looking for.
A game removed from a scoreless first quarter that doomed the Falcons against Cameron County, Coudersport was able to jump out of the gates quickly against Johnsonburg en route to a 56-48 victory in Potter County.
The Falcons only trailed once — 3-0 after the first bucket of the game — and held off multiple Jburg runs as the game progressed to earn the tightly-contested win. That lead began with a 12-5 run to begin the contest, which set the tone early for the Falcons (5-2).
“The kids came out and played aggressively, and they looked to attack the rim,” Coudy coach Scott Easton said. “It was a much better first quarter than what we had last time.”
After the teams battled to a 5-5 draw, Coudersport turned on the jets, as Hayden Keck scored a quick bucket and Derek Easton nailed a trey to put the Falcons up 10-5 and force a Johnsonburg (2-2) timeout.
That pair led the Falcons in scoring, as Keck poured in a game-high 29 points and Easton chipped in 13 points.
From that point, Coudersport extended its lead to 19-11 after the first quarter.
“We need to get in the gym and practice, and we need to step off the bus ready to play,” said first-year Ram coach Dan Nelson. “It’s the same thing I say every day — if you’re not ready to play when you get off the bus, then you’re not ready to play.”
Nelson noted that Jburg had focused on Keck coming into the game, but failed to defend him.
“We’ve been talking about Hayden Keck for three weeks. The kid is extremely good, and we knew that,” he said. “(Our) kids were in awe of him instead of playing against him. I like to watch him play, too; he looked good. But you want to come in and beat someone, not just watch them play.”
After Coudersport pushed its lead to 25-16 early in the second, the Rams jumped into a 3-2 zone, which forced a handful of Falcons turnovers and put Jburg on an 8-2 run to end the half. The spurt, during which four different Rams scored, cut the Falcons’ advantage to 28-24 at the intermission.
“The kids are used to playing that defense,” Nelson said. “This is my first year coaching. I like a 2-3, but we haven’t had the practice time to work that in. So we have to play the defense the kids are comfortable with when we get behind.”
The third quarter featured a pair of huge runs — one by each team. Coudersport opened the period on a 12-3 run built on treys from Easton and Keck, as well as a pair of layups from the duo. That spurt put the Falcons up 40-27 and prompted a Johnsonburg timeout.
“The message was it’s pretty cut and dry what had to happen. When you get down 13 it’s easy; you just have to wake up,” Nelson said. “So when you’re down eight or nine, maybe you didn’t wake up, but when you’re down 13 and I say ‘go man and let’s push,’ (the players) seem to like that and we got back in.”
Indeed, out of that timeout, the Rams went on a 9-0 run of their own to end the quarter. Eric Christoff scored five of his game’s 15 points during that span, and six of those points came off of Coudy turnovers.
Christoff was one of three Rams in double figures, as Cam Stelene scored a team-high 17 points and Gabe Watts added 11.
After the period ended, Easton told his team to calm down and start valuing possessions.
“We’re careless at times because we push it so hard in transition,” Easton noted. “We tend to take more chances than we need to, especially up 13. We have to be able to cut down on those unforced turnovers.”
The Falcons heeded their coach’s advice. After Johnsonburg trimmed Coudersport’s lead to 41-40, Coudy answered with an 8-0 run built on a handful of steals. That final push proved to be enough, as Coudersport finished with a 56-48 win.
The Rams face a quick turnaround, as they hit the road again, this time to Port Allegany.
Coudersport, meanwhile, visits Ridgway Saturday in the latest edition of one of the hotter rivalries in District 9.
“That’ll be a great physical game. It’s never not a physical game between us and Ridgway,” Easton said. “We’re looking forward to going down there, and this (win) gives us some momentum to go there.”
COUDERSPORT 56,
JOHNSONBURG 48
Score by Quarters
J’burg 11 13; 12 12 — 48
Coudy 19 9 12 16 — 56
Johnsonburg—48
Cam Stelene 7 3-3 17, Eric Christoff 5 2-2 15, Gabe Watts 4 3-6 11, Freeburg 1 0-0 3, Douglas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 8-11 48
Coudersport—56
Hayden Keck 10 7-9 29, Derek Easton 5 1-3 13, Keglovits 4 0-0 9, Furman 1 0-1 2, Kightlinger 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 9-15 56
Three-point goals: J’burg 5 (Christoff 3, Watts, Freeburg), Coudy 5 (Keck 2, Easton 2, Keglovits).