BROOKVILLE — A question from the borough engineering firm had Brookville Borough Council once again having to decide between two proposed Riverwalk maps.
Borough Manager Dana Schreckengost asked council for a decision on submitting one map of the proposed Riverwalk or two to the Army Corps of Engineers. She said borough engineers, Gwin, Dobson & Foreman Inc., of Altoona, Pa., said if the Phase I map and the original Riverwalk map were both included in the submission it would be deemed a hybrid map and would cost an additional $500 to submit. However, if only one map is submitted then there wuld be no added cost.
Council had wanted to submit the Phase I map for the Army Corps approval along with the original map as a master plan of Phase II for the Corps comments.
Council President Phil Hynes reminded council that it had promised Arthur McKinley, who originally brought the project to council, that the original map would be included. It was also noted that McKinley had signed off on the Phase I map, along with council’s Riverwalk Committee. Hynes asked if McKinley was informed of the extra cost and was able to garner private funds to pay for the extra cost would council go along with it?
Solicitor James Dennison suggested that it might be a good idea to submit the original map to see what feedback the Army Corps gave. However, with the Phase I map already being voted upon at the Sept. 17 council meeting, some members of council wanted that map to be submitted.
After some further discussion, council unanimously voted to go with the Phase I map and if private money was forthcoming then the original map could also be submitted.
The Phase I map is on land mainly owned by the borough, however the Army Corps does have a say in the project because it is within the floodplain.
Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesay, October 15, at the Borough Complex.