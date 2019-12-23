December already, she noted it could be added to the agenda going forward, “looking toward next Christmas and how do we address this issue of here the borough is doing this wonderful thing of bagging the parking meters so people can come and shop downtown and the employees are taking over all the parking spaces so you can’t get into the restaurant or get into the shops to purchase a gift for your loved one.”
The meters being bagged has been requested by the Civic Club in the past but council noted that the club has disbanded. “If the Civic Club is not there, we may not have this issue,” Hynes said.
Electric bike
Borough manager Dana Schreckengost informed borough council that no bids were received for the electric bike. The bike will be advertised again, with the lower minimum bid of $500.
Reorganziation
The reorganization meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and will be followed by the regular borough council meeting. This is the only meeting of council that is held on a Monday night. Subsequent meetings will be held on Tuesday nights as is usual.
CD maturing
The borough had a CD maturing on Dec. 23 for $10,090.24. She recommended putting it it in PLGIT Prime, which has a current rate 1.78. Schreckengost said at the beginning of the year council can look at how much money they have sitting in PLGIT and see any should be moved over to CDs at a local bank. Council approved the recommendation.