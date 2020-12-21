DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.