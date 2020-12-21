(Note: To count down the days until Penguins training camp, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writers Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo will dive into a new hockey topic each weekday until the first puck rattles the Plexiglass at PPG Paints Arena. Today, we start off the series with the all-important center position.)
Once again, the Penguins will only go as far as their superstar center tandem can take them. And with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin inching into their mid-30s, it’s fair to wonder how much lugging those two have left in them.
Both Crosby and Malkin in the past two seasons had long stretches where they skated at an elite level and others when they sat on injured reserve, reminding the organization and its fans that this golden era has an expiration date.
Crosby, who turned 33 back in August, missed three months of this past season after undergoing sports hernia surgery. He also dealt with something this summer, missing a few practices before the Penguins headed up to the Toronto hub. Crosby played in 41 of 69 games, and his minus-8 rating was his worst ever.
Malkin, meanwhile, bounced back after a rocky 2018-19 season. Only five NHLers averaged more points per game. But Malkin, now 34, was sidelined for 14 total games due to various ailments, dropping him down to 10th in MVP voting.
It was the first time since 2014-15 and just the second time in the past decade that neither player received at least one first-place vote for the Hart Trophy.
The Penguins are betting that this was just a blip for Crosby and Malkin. General manager Jim Rutherford recently explained why he chose to keep those two and blue-liner Kris Letang around after another early playoff exit in August.
“They still have a lot of good hockey in them,” Rutherford told the Post-Gazette.
Good? Sure. There is little reason to doubt that as long as Father Time doesn’t hook them from behind. Malkin, despite his quiet postseason, was one of the 10 best forwards in hockey last season. In 2018-19, Crosby was the Hart runner-up.
But greatness? It is fair to wonder how much longer the Penguins can expect that. And for a team that appears to be top heavy, there’s a big difference when it comes being “great” and merely “good,” as far as their Stanley Cup chances go.
They say it’s become a young man’s league. Hart Trophy voting backs that up.
Looking back over the past decade, only once did a player older than 33 finish in the top three in voting for the award. That was Martin St. Louis in 2010-11.
There have been only seven instances, excluding goalies, of a player older than 33 getting enough votes to crack the top 12. Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano, who finished ninth in 2018-19, is the lone example from the last four seasons.
In 2019-20, four of the top five vote-getters were under the age of 25. Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, who won the Hart, just turned 25 in October.
Now, if anyone can buck this recent trend, it’s Crosby. Geno has a shot, too. They are sure-fire Hall of Famers who each have at least one MVP award already. In the case of Crosby, he’s one of the 10 greatest players ever, with a game that even with his immense physical gifts is built on smarts and sheer determination.
And glutes. Let’s not forget about the glutes.
It will be interesting to see how the unique schedule affects them this season. On one hand, the Penguins will play just 56 games, 26 fewer than a typical season. But the schedule is more condensed, allowing for less rest and recovery.
When the playoffs begin in May, assuming the Penguins are once again among the participants, will Crosby and Malkin be healthy and still at an elite level? If those two aren’t, it’s hard to envision the Penguins making another deep run.
Is there another level for Blueger?
For the Penguins, there haven’t been many better stories over the past couple of years than Teddy Blueger finally entrenching himself as a regular NHLer.
It took Blueger, far from a sure thing after being picked late in the second round in 2012, seven years to arrive. Then in his first full NHL season, he combined with Brandon Tanev and Zach Aston-Reese to give the Penguins a pesky checking line that defended well and at times penned top opposing lines in the other end.
Despite Blueger often being asked to take on challenging matchups, the Penguins generated 51% of the scoring chances when he was on at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. With that in mind, someone gave him a Selke Trophy vote. Blueger himself had nine goals at even strength and finished with 22 points in 69 games.
Can Blueger, arguably their hardest-working player who doesn’t hail from Nova Scotia, keep adding to his game? Or has he, at 26, just about reached his peak?
Rutherford, who has shuffled the deck a few times since Nick Bonino departed in 2017, has said he believes Blueger could eventually fill that void in the middle of the third line. For that to happen, Blueger must provide more pop offensively and improve in the faceoff circle. Continuing to improve his skating can’t hurt.
Entering training camp, Blueger is the favorite to earn third-line minutes.
If Teddy’s not the 3C, then who is?
Forced to pinch pennies after the pandemic wrecked revenue and prevented the salary cap ceiling from rising, the Penguins were unable to make a significant offer to a free agent center this offseason. They signed Mark Jankowski to the veteran’s minimum and brought back Evan Rodrigues at the same $700,000 rate.
The Penguins also retained restricted free agent Jared McCann, who flopped as their third-line center in the stunning playoff loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Sam Lafferty is back, too, but like McCann, he is probably better off on the wing.
Of those four, Jankowski is the best bet to be lining up at a center spot on opening night. The 6-foot-6 former Calgary Flame had 31 goals and 26 assists in the two years prior to 2019-20. Last season, he mustered just seven points with a minus-12 rating, which explains the lack of interest in him in free agency.
If none of these guys step up, we may see another midseason deal for a center.
Any other options down on the farm?
By keeping McCann and Lafferty and re-signing Rodrigues, Rutherford has again provided coach Mike Sullivan lineup flexibility. All three can slide over to center in the event of injuries or ineffective play. Rodrigues, in particular, is quite capable. You can argue Sullivan should have given him a shot against the Canadiens.
But look further down the organizational depth chart and you’ll see that there isn’t much to be excited about at center on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton roster. (Last we heard, the American Hockey League was eyeing a February restart.)
The Penguins signed Frederick Gaudreau, formerly of the Nashville Predators, to be this year’s Andrew Agozzino. Jordy Bellerive and Justin Almeida don’t appear to be ready to be NHLers. Sam Miletic probably plays left wing if he gets the call.
Again, given the versatility of McCann and others, that shouldn’t be much of a worry in Pittsburgh this season. The future isn’t exactly bright there, though.