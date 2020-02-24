CLARION – Nineteen Girl Scout troops from Clarion, Redbank Valley, Keystone/A-C Valley, Bradford and St. Marys, along with four international students, represented close to 30 countries at Sunday’s World Thinking Day held at Gemmell Student Center at Clarion University.
Girls learned history as well as current culture and each troop represented at least one country. Some of the highlights were pyramid building out of Legos, Oriental parade dragon demonstrations, Fiji dancing demonstrations, photo booths, games from around the world, and more. All of these demonstrations were researched, created and performed by Girl Scouts.
World Thinking Day was also an effort to demonstrate the skills of local members in order to bring more council activities closer to home.
Redbank Girl Scouts included Anna Goodman and Cassandra Evans of Troop 28806, and Samantha Nulph, Jasmine Madison and Danica Lander of Troop 20004.
Clarion Area Girl Scouts included Ta’Kiley Robinson, Paisley Snyder, Gabrielle Hummel, Kamryn Onuffer, Olivia McCormick, Emmaleigh McDonnell, Makenzie Reed Middle Row: Madison Allhiser, Carmyn Burleson, Tantruh Hilyer, Jesi Finland, Samantha Lewis, Tegan Esiso, Lily Snyder, Katie Taggart, Alexis McCormick, Elizabeth Estadt, Leanne Wentling, Savannah Taggart, Addison McGuirk, Mattilynn Wayland and Jessica Yonker.
Clarion University International students included Elli Joannidon (Cyprus), Jusin Ta (Vietnam), Alexis Roche (France) and Yessenia Gonzalez (Chile).