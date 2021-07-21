PINEY TWP. – Country Springs Personal Care is celebrating its 25th anniversary in July. Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center established Country Springs on the Clarview campus in 1996.
“Country Springs was developed as an alternative to traditional retirement communities and other traditional adult residential options,” said Mindy Gatesman, Personal Home Care Administrator. “Personal care is for still largely independent residents with some assistance.”
Always part of the community, Country Springs opened its doors in July 1996 just days before the Flood of 1996 which overflowed Red Bank Creek. Residents of New Bethlehem’s Broadwood Towers filled Country Springs to capacity during the emergency. It was challenging for the staff and residents after the opening, but they all pulled together and were able to stay comfortable at Country Springs until they were able to return to their apartments in New Bethlehem.
“Residents have their choice of a private room or semi-private room,” continued Gatesman. “We provide 24/7 personal care and we handle all of their medication administration.
“They can come and go, and they can even still have their own car. They have their own kitchen and private bathroom. Without the pandemic, they’re free now to come and go again as they desire. They can go on vacations and they can go on overnight trips.”
The state considers personal care as involving an individual who can safely exit the facility with minimal assistance in the event of an emergency. If more supervision or skilled care is needed, staff can be added or Clarview Nursing is also an option.
Country Springs employs 26 people and is currently operating at capacity with 28 residents. The personal care home is private pay.
During the pandemic, Country Springs has strived to keep their “family” safe and healthy, and is following all guidance and regulations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Department of Human Services and other governing bodies.
It has been a struggle for the residents and their families. Country Springs installed a gazebo with a barrier to allow outdoor visitations, and was able to create a safe indoor space that is utilized for visits. The staff has gone above-and-beyond to ensure the residents are being taken care of physically and emotionally.
Country Springs staff and residents have received vaccinations and will continue to work diligently to keep everyone healthy and safe. As of the writing of this article, Country Springs’ residents are able to receive visitors in their rooms and go on church and family outings while continuing to work to keep everyone healthy and safe. During 2020, Country Springs received a Quality Annual Survey from the Bureau of Human Services Licensing.
Gatesman, who started at Clarview in 1999, was there a little over 18 years until she was asked to serve as administrator of Country Springs in February 2017.
“The interaction with the residents is just the highlight of my day, along with the staff,” continued Gatesman. “We are so blessed with longevity in our staffing and residents that we have a lot of good times there. The interaction is contagious and it’s a true family environment.
“It’s very rewarding to see somebody that is starting to struggle somewhat with their physical abilities, and then we bring therapy in, whether it’s patient therapy or Clarion Forest VNA therapy. They come in and work with the resident and get them back up on their feet.”
The Clarview Campus is situated on 22 acres of rolling hills and offers multiple outdoor leisure areas and a wheelchair accessible catch and release fishing pond.
For more information about Clarview, call (814) 745-2031; or for Country Springs, call (814) 745-3276. More information and a virtual tour can be found online at www.clarviewnursing.com.