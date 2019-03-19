SLIGO – Country Springs Personal Care Home was recently named Personal Care Home of the Year by Affinity Health Services Inc., a senior management and consulting organization contracted to oversee the day-to-day operations at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs.
Affinity recognizes annually the achievements of their senior living communities. There were numerous awards and recognitions presented throughout the two-day event, the 2019 Affinity Days. With an extensive, thorough review of multiple areas of operations, Affinity presented certificates of recognition to the Skilled Facilities, Personal Care Homes and Independent Living communities.
Mindy Gatesman, PCHA, has been administrator at Country Springs since 2017 after spending 18 years at Clarview as the Director of Admissions and Marketing. Country Springs received awards for outstanding survey performance, exceeding occupancy expectations, various personnel and other quality and operational excellence challenges for 2018’s performance.
“The residents of Country Springs are our family and the staff is a great team of dedicated hard-workers,” said Gatesman. “I enjoyed my time at Clarview and learned a lot from my experiences and the many people I had the opportunity to help, get to know and work with.”
“It was a difficult decision to leave that position and take on the role of administrator at Country Springs, but I cannot describe the joy I find at Country Springs and hope I am helping make a difference in every resident’s and employee’s life.”
With staffing challenges in the ever-changing health care field, Country Springs was blessed with no employee turnover during 2018.
“Additional employees have been added since then, which complemented the Country Springs family of dedicated, caring individuals that have come together as a team,” continued Gatesman. “It is a pleasure to work with them all and see the facility continue to grow.”
The annual Affinity Days Conference was held in State College at the Penn State Nittany Lion Inn. This two-day retreat involved a full agenda designed to be beneficial for each community represented at Affinity Days.
The event was launched by outlining this year’s dedication and commitment to being Proactive and Open Minded along with Elevating our direct care givers while maintaining full Transparency (POET). The key note speaker was Clint Maun, a nationally recognized speaker who shared his innovative expertise within the healthcare industry. His presentation included methods to cultivate a philosophy with renewed motivation, a focus to develop positive approaches with actions and implement results-oriented changes to bring senior living communities to a new level.
Gatesman said the award was a complete surprise, very humbling and it wouldn’t have been possible without her staff.
The Clarview campus is located minutes from Clarion and Shippenville at 14663 Route 68 in Sligo. To explore more about the specialized services or career opportunities offered at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Country Spring Personal Care, call (814) 745-2031 or visit their website at www.ClarviewNursing.com. They also invite you to follow them on Facebook to discover the various life enrichment activities that taking place at Clarview campus.
