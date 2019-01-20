Across Clearfield County there are places where residents age 60 and older receive nutritious lunches Monday through Friday along with the opportunity to participate in activities and programs that promote wellness, spark initiative or just entertain.
Those places are the Centers for Active Living sponsored by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc.. Locations include: Clearfield, Coalport, Karthaus (open only on Wednesdays), Kylertown and Mahaffey. Centers, located in Houtzdale, DuBois and Philipsburg, are subcontractors of CCAAA but partner with them in various programs. Most of the centers are open Monday through Friday each week unless there is a holiday.
CCAAA Program Operations Specialist Alice Pollock said “It is very surprising what you can find at every center. It’s not just meals. There are many activities. Every center has them and all are different and interesting. It’s not just a place for grandparents,” she explained.
Visitors to the centers can offer input on the types of activities and programs they want to participate in. Managers at the center use the suggestions when they plan a center’s monthly program schedules. Those programs and activities may take place at the center or occasionally, visitors will take a trip to a different location, some nearby such as a local park or further away.
“We offer many programs and activities that help seniors stay well and active,” Pollock said adding most of the center’s managers are trained in various programs endorsed by CCAAA including Healthy Steps in Motion, Generations On Line, A Matter of Balance and Take Control and Live a Healthier Life. “All of these are evidence-based programs that help seniors take control of their lives and live a healthier, happier ones,” she explained.
Open forums with local and state officials and legislators are popular. Pollock said tentatively Sen. Bob Casey is scheduled to visit the Clearfield Center later this month to speak with visitors about topics of importance to them.
There are also health screenings such as blood pressure checks, opportunities to celebrate holidays and birthdays or participate in group games or singing. “We like to use local resources whenever possible,” Pollock said. Also favored are opportunities to mingle with those of the younger set such as the intergenerational programs when center visitors work with them on crafts or view a program put on by the children.
Lunch is available for a donation. Lunches are not prepared at the center but by a nutrition group “The amount is what they can afford or want to give,” Pollock said.
Although a reservation is required by those who wish to eat lunch at the centers, no booking is required to attend the activities and programs each day Monday through Friday unless the programs may only take a specific number of participants.
