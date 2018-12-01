HERSHEY — The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Academy for Excellence in County Government recently graduated 22 county officials from its program during ceremonies at CCAP’s Fall Conference in Hershey. Local graduates include Ed Heasley and Theodore Tharan, Clarion County commissioners, and Matt Quesenberry, Elk County commissioner.
The Academy is a certificate training program specifically designed for county commissioners, council members, county executives, administrators and assistant administrators, chief clerks and assistant chief clerks, solicitors and assistant solicitors, and their equivalents in home rule counties. Participants complete required courses in leadership, management and decision-making; county legal issues; today’s trends in county government; county functions and responsibilities; county financial management; risk management; personnel and labor relations; personal development; and, also attain elective credits by attending courses covering a wide range of relevant topics.
CCAP and the Academy are committed to training informed and responsible public officials to give Pennsylvania’s counties the leadership needed to deal with the challenges of today’s county government. Since its inception in 1996, more than 150 county officials have graduated from the voluntary program.
