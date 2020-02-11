KITTANNING – Two employees of the Armstrong County 911 Center were recognized last week for their efforts in helping to save lives during incidents in December.
Chad Gradwell, a 911 supervisor, and dispatcher Brandon Harriger were each presented with certificates of recognition by Armstrong County Commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian at their Feb. 6 public meeting.
Officials said that on Dec. 18, the 911 center received a call about a house fire along Dime Road in Parks Township.
During the call, Gradwell talked with the female caller for 18 minutes, learning that she and her two children were trapped inside the house. Officials said Gradwell helped keep the woman calm, and instructed her to take the children to a different location in the home so that they would be safe until emergency responders could arrive on scene.
During the same incident, Harriger handled the dispatching for the call, while also responding to other incoming calls, during the early morning hours when only two staff members are on duty.
“They both performed admirably and certainly contributed to the saving of three lives that morning,” officials said.
In the second incident, on Christmas Eve, officials said Gradwell gave CPR instructions to a family member who did not know CPR until emergency personnel arrived.
When Rural Valley Fire Department arrived on scene, they were able to use a new AED unit to shock the patient prior to the arrival of the EMS crew. The county commissioners had provided the AED units to each fire department in the county earlier in the year.
Officials said the patient was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital and resuscitated, able to walk out of the hospital and go home a few days later.
“We applaud you being on the end of the other line,” Renshaw told the 911 employees.
In other business at the Feb. 6 meeting, the commissioners opted to reject all bids for the sale of the county-owned Armsdale property along Route 58 in Rayburn Township, as well as bids for the gas, oil and mineral rights at the property.
County planning director Darin Alviano said the bids were being rejected because the county was under a time constraint to act, yet still felt that some issues needed to be addressed. He said the county continues to work with its solicitor on the matter.
“We do have some outstanding issues,” he said.
Other Business
• The commissioners unanimously approved moving ahead with refinancing of a past bond issue that could save the county an estimated $700,000 to $800,000.
• Approval was given to the county’s revised Hazard Mitigation Plan, as well as the new Emergency Operations Plan.
• Commissioner Don Myers, who was unable to be at the meeting, was appointed to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, along with Michael Coonley.
• The commissioners appointed Chris King of the YMCA in Kittanning, Austin Blose of Zack’s restaurant in New Bethlehem, and Kurt Lipniskis of the Inn at Lenape Heights to the Armstrong County Tourist Bureau board of directors.