KITTANNING – As state officials consider a plan to revamp human service programs throughout the state, Armstrong County leaders voted last week to oppose what they consider the state’s effort to take away local control of vital services.
“The bill and concept represent a bad deal for our constituents who utilize mental health services and the community in general,” Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian said. “There’s no way I could conceivably be more opposed to it.”
Fabian and fellow commissioners Jason Renshaw and George Skamai unanimously approved a resolution in opposition of House Bill 335 and Senate Bill 268 which both aim to eliminate the current Behavioral Health Choices program and merge Mental Health programs with Physical Health programs.
The commissioners said the state’s plan would take away local oversight of these programs and turn them over to “large, ‘non-profit’ Managed Care Organizations.”
In a press release, the commissioners explained that 21 years ago, the counties in the state were “carved out” of the Human Services Managed Care system and given the opportunity to define their own programs, contract with local agencies for services, and provide oversight and accountability to how services were provided so that local officials could monitor the quality of the services impacting local residents.
Since then, the state’s Human Services System has been a “picture of efficiency and affordability,” the commissioners said, giving counties the flexibility needed to customize services to meet local needs.
“This has resulted in consistently high satisfaction ratings from consumers and families in the local county systems,” the commissioners said.
“Any time the state attempts to remove local control over service delivery, I am compelled to oppose the decision as I believe our local administrators have a better sense of the needs of the community than someone outside the county,” Renshaw said.
The commissioners noted that virtually every advocacy group, provider, mental health and recovery organization in Pennsylvania supports the current system, including the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, Drug and Alcohol Services Providers Organization of Pennsylvania, Mental Health Association of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Association for Behavioral Healthcare, Pennsylvania Association of County Administrators of Mental Health and Developmental Services, Pennsylvania Association of Drug and Alcohol Administrators, Pennsylvania Association of County Human Services Administrators, and the Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers Association.
By switching away from the local administration of these programs, the commissioners said that history has shown it will result in larger profits for Managed Care Organizations, but not better care for local residents as a “large amount of the dollars allocated for care does not reach the consumer but instead becomes a part of the MCO’s profit margin.”
“It is clear the counties are delivering services much more efficiently and affordably than the MCOs and there is no evidence that the MCOs will become more efficient or will cut their profit margins to match the low cost of county administration,” the press release states.
“At the end of the day, this proposal means the loss of jobs locally, local funding, and most importantly local control over service management,” Skamai said. “It’s bad for everyone except the handful of companies that would make money off the deal.”
At their meeting last week, the commissioners said they have been in contact with local lawmakers to voice their opposition to the plan. They also urge residents to contact their state representative and senator, as well as the Governor’s Office, to voice their concerns.
Fabian, who spent years in the mental health field before being elected commissioner, said the local agencies are among the best in the state, and the the current system allows local people to meet the needs of their clients.
“I don’t think anyone does it better,” he said.
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) Executive Director Kami Anderson said the state’s proposed system would result in a “constant battle” with insurance companies which would have the power to determine what services clients need without ever meeting them face-to-face. She noted that legislators have been constantly lobbied by insurance companies to make this change for years.
“We’ve been fighting this for years,” she said.
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed Sunday, March 10 as a County Day of Prayer.
• Officials approved an agreement between the county and attorney Timothy R. Miller for services as solicitor of the county’s Prison Board.
• The following people were appointed to two-year terms on the county’s Public Participation Panel, a group that meets two to three times a year to offer views on potential transportation projects in the area: George Kerr of Worthington, John Mazurowski of Freeport, Jen Reddick of Elderton, Alan Tarr of Leechburg, Michael Tharan of South Bethlehem, Thomas Varlow of North Vandergrift, Chris Ziegler of Kittanning, Matt Ardeno of Kittanning, Harry Breski of Worthington, Jon Fair of Kittanning, Dan Goldinger of Kittanning, Bill Hamilton of Kittanning, Patti Lynn Johnston of Kittanning, Lynda Pozzuto of Tarentum, Jean Ruffner of Worthington, Gregg Smith of Kittanning, Rob Svitek of Freeport, Sean Taladay of Cowansville, Charlotte Wells of Kittanning and Jack Wilmot of Apollo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.