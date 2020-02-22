BEIJING — The number of novel coronavirus cases in South Korea rose to 433 on Saturday, according to health authorities, the largest number of confirmed infections outside China.
Meanwhile, Italy’s government said Saturday it would forcibly isolate the towns at the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed two and infected more than 50 people.
The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 229 new cases of the virus, including a second death, since Friday afternoon, more than doubling the previous tally of infections.
Most were in the city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, but there were also cases in the capital Seoul, the central southwest province of Chungcheong and on Jeju Island.
The South Korean government introduced new measures on Friday to stem the virus’ spread, including designating the cities of Daegu and Cheongdo — also in North Gyeongsang Province — as “special care zones,” according to news agency Yonhap.
Military doctors will be dispatched to the area. Some 6,000 people are in quarantine in the country.
Seoul’s city government banned rallies and closed down church services of the Shincheonji Christian sect as part of measures to curb the coronavirus spread, Yonhap reported.
More than half of all the infections in the country are associated with the church. Others were traced to a hospital in Cheongdo county, according to the KCDC.
Governments around the world have imposed travel bans and quarantines to avoid importing the new coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
While international coronavirus cases have remained relatively few and have mostly been traced back to China, the UN health agency is worried about independent outbreak clusters appearing abroad.
On Saturday, Iran reported its fifth death in the pandemic and said the number of confirmed cases in the country had risen from 11 to 28.
The spike in the South Korean outbreak came as China reported a fall in new cases.
China’s 397 additional cases brought the number of confirmed infections on the mainland to 76,288. The death toll rose by 109 to 2,345.
The new figures are significantly lower than those reported on Friday, when China announced 889 new cases, although it is unlikely that the rate of transmission has slowed.
Japan has confirmed 755 cases of coronavirus infections, including over 630 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined with its 3,700 passengers in a Japanese port for two weeks as a precaution.
A second group of 82 passengers repatriated from the vessel touched down in Hong Kong on Saturday, according to a government press release. Of the 350 Hong Kong passengers, 66 stayed in Japan for treatment, while those arriving on Saturday will be subject to further quarantine measures.
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Saturday that the first round of tests on 19 Taiwanese nationals leaving the Diamond Princess, who took a charter flight back to Taipei late Friday, suggests that none are infected, but they will be tested again before going into quarantine.
So far, Taiwan has reported 26 confirmed cases, including one death.
Taiwan upgraded its travel advisory for both South Korea and Japan, urging Taiwanese nationals travelling to the two countries to take extra precautions.
In Japan, eight cases were confirmed on the northern island of Hokkaido, local government officials said, according to broadcaster NHK.
The viral outbreak has caused three deaths in that country.
The medical authorities there are testing whether flu medicine could be used to treat the virus. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Saturday, “We are doing all we can.”
Chinese authorities in Hubei province, where Wuhan is situated, reported on Saturday that the incubation period for the new strain of the virus could be as long as 27 days, according to state media.
The Hubei Daily said a 70-year-old man first developed symptoms almost a month after visiting his sister on January 25, shortly before she was diagnosed.