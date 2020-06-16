HARRISBURG – The past week saw the number of cases of coronavirus continue to rise in area counties, with Jefferson County reporting its first death attributed to COVID-19.
Over the last week, the number of cases in Clarion County rose from 28 to 31. Two deaths continue to be reported in the county.
In Armstrong County, the number of cases went up from 65 to 68 in the last week, still with five deaths being reported.
While Forest County’s numbers remained unchanged at seven cases, Venango County saw one additional case in the last week, taking its total to 17. No deaths have been reported in either county.
The number of cases rose from 16 to 19 in Jefferson County this past week, with the first death being reported in the county.
And in Butler County, the number of cases went up from 249 to 260. Twelve deaths have been reported in the county.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 362 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 79,483.
There have been 6,276 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, an increase of 33 new deaths.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Of the patients in the state who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 13-18.
• 6 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 25 percent are ages 50-64.
• 28 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 16,720 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 distinct facilities in 47 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,279 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 6,033 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.