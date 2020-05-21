Keno Beezer never asked for none of this.
I deliver meals for an ad-hoc meals on wheels program out of Poppy & Company restaurant in Philipsburg. The proprietor there, Jenny Horton, has an unofficial list of people in her community who need looking after.
Keno lives out a lonely stretch in the swamp of South Philipsburg and on this day, Bear, a well fed Spuds McKenzie-type bull terrier, met me at the door hoping to inspect the lunch I’d brought. There was a lot of activity.
Someone from Jack Frost Construction was upstairs redoing Keno’s kitchen. Old junk was piled high in the yard. Another contractor had just left who decided he would put on a new back patio.
People in Philipsburg know Keno Beezer. He ran the YMCA for years and was a pro baseball scout who had touched untold thousands of young lives in his active years. He’s one of those guys in your community who you admire, who you maybe want to grow up to be someday. He could tell a baseball player at any age just by the way the kid walked.
See, a couple of weeks ago, we were delivering meals and found Keno lying in his yard. He’d had an infection that weakened him so badly that he could not get up. Jenny ordered up an ambulance instead of lunch and he was hospitalized over at Mount Nittany and, by the time he was released, a crew was commissioned to clean house out there.
Before long there was an avalanche of people donating time and money to look after one of our town’s beloved characters.
Keno wouldn’t have known the first thing about a “go fund me” page, but he told me a story about a former player who sent him a thousand dollars.
The player had a good arm but hadn’t thrown a ball, except to a certain german shepherd, in years. At age 27, Keno dragged him to a tryout camp at Allegheny College in Maryland.
“He hadn’t thrown in nine years and he was throwing 92 that day,” said Keno. “Before you know it he was 8-0 and pitching in the college world series.”
“Well, I guess it all comes back to you one way or another,” I said.
I had to put the lunch high on the fridge because Bear was going to have it and I was back on the road again.
Times like this bring you close to people you maybe don’t see anymore or maybe have lost track of or maybe never knew in the first place. People are capable of so much. With time to do it, you can pick any number of ways to help others or simply enjoy life.
I was at Rena’s trailer out in Gearhartville. She didn’t answer her door. Her car was there and it looked like a bear had torn apart the garbage pail on her front porch. I phone Jenny. She phones someone in Rena’s family just to check in.
Then there’s John Stuke. I got to know him peeking around his door on my route. He still works as a stone mason, apparently of great repute. He was also a wrestler of some quality way back in the day. “Big John Stuke” they called him. As we’ve become friendly, he’s decided to help repair Jenny’s building.
Stuke’s buddy, Bob Wisor Jr., is helping too. He’s another one, a carpenter, on the route who, thanks to the coronavirus, was fishing instead of working on April 8 in Six Mile Run when he caught a 25-inch golden rainbow trout. I’m lookin’ at the picture right now and there is not enough water in Six Mile for that beast to swim in. I swear it’s bigger than Bob’s chest. Hell, it’s bigger’n Bob. Prettier too. He’s having it mounted.
Joy on 6th Street. No answer at the door. Jenny texts me back she’s at the doctor today.
This is every day and every day for me since COVID but Jenny’s been doing it for decades now and keeps right on going with business down by about 80 percent. The complimentary lunches get to about thirty people and aren’t usually fancy, but they are a way of keeping in touch.
She literally saved Rags McCall's life some years ago. She was delivering and he’d fallen and was badly swollen and bloated and she had to cath him on the spot.
I got to know about Rags in his later years. He came into the restaurant every day promptly at 11:15 a.m. slow as a Ninety-six year-old man dares to move. He’d take up his place at the end of the bar and order the same thing every day; a cup of soup and coffee.
He almost never got what he ordered. Sometimes he’d get a full breakfast, sometimes a big dinner spread. Tab was always $5 no matter what.
Rags is gone now, just shy of his 97th birthday. His ashes are in an ornamental urn on the sideboard just four steps to my right with some mementos. This story is being written from that very seat at the end of the bar before I make my deliveries today.
There is much struggle in this world and I dwell on that much of the time in this space. But certain strengths also exist; that mortar which quietly bonds our society together. There are glasses half full if you need a drink. There are stories of possibilities and better angels and even COVID sunny-side up.
Shawn Inlow is an English major out of Slippery Rock State University when they were still called “The Rockets;” a former Journalist for the Courier-Express and The Progress and WOKW radio; a soccer coach since the ’70s; a founding member of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater (CAST); a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 20 years. He is retired now and building a new theater in Philipsburg.