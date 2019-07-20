JOHNSONBURG — Do you like to hunt coyotes? Do you like to hunt crows? Do you like to do both types of hunting? Here’s your chance to take your pick for ten days this fall!
The Rolfe Beagle Club announces its 2019 6th annual early fall predator hunt –You can register to only hunt coyotes, only hunt crows, or hunt both coyotes and crows. This combination of coyotes and crows is a continuation of the club’s efforts to expand opportunities available at the club grounds on Long Level Road between Wilcox and Ridgway in Elk County.
“Many camps are full over that Labor Day weekend so we offer this ten day hunt for coyotes and/or crows so the people coming to camps can do something around that holiday that involves hunting,” said Jim Pennington, Jr., President of the Rolfe Beagle Club.
The hunt starts at 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and runs thru Saturday, Sept.7 at noon. Coyotes will be weighed every day at 6 p.m. Crows will be counted in at the same time. Every coyote will receive a share of the prize money. The lone exception is that the largest coyote will also receive an extra 10%. The largest female will also receive an additional prize.
“We follow this process of guaranteeing a prize for each coyote so every hunter that is successful in luring a coyote pup away from momma will receive some of the prize money. Sometimes it’s really difficult to separate the pups from a wise old dam coyote,” said Ray Erich, Vice-President of the Rolfe Beagle Club. “We also offer a ‘ghost coyote’ raffle just in case a coyote isn’t harvested, but we’ve never had to use that option for our fall hunt.”
The crow prize money will be based strictly on the number of crows harvested. Crows will also be counted in at 6 p.m. every day. The lone exception is that on Saturday, Sept. 7, coyotes and crows will be registered in at noon. A lunch will be served and Prizes for the hunt will be awarded on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m.
Hunting is statewide. If you have any questions at all, please contact Mary Hosmer at wlhab@windstream.net or 814-512-2101 and leave a message. You can also contact Richie Schlimm at richieschlimm@yahoo.com or Mason Walters at masonwalters20@yahoo.com.
Registrations of $10 for the coyote hunt, $5 for the crow hunt, and $2 for the largest female coyote can be sent to Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845, 814-512-2101, wlhab@windstream.net. Provide your name, address, phone number, and email.