Thanks to everyone who helped make our Critter Club Christmas Party a success! The kids had a great afternoon with Santa and activities, hot chocolate and more! That’s a wrap on our Fall/Winter Critter Club session and the last program for this decade! But we’ll be back in January of 2020!
Also thank you to everyone who participated in our first Cozy Mystery Book Club. Here’s the info on the next one coming up in January:
Cozy Mystery Book Club, Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. The Cozy Mystery Book Club will be taking a break for the holidays and the month of December, but will be back in 2020 with Cleo Coyle’s “On What Grounds.”
Here’s a synopsis: The first charming mystery in the New York Times bestselling Coffeehouse Mystery series — where caffeine and crime are always brewing... Clare Cosi used to manage New York City’s historic Village Blend coffeehouse, until she opted for quieter pastures and a more suburban life. But after ten years away she’s back in action and back to the grind, serving up steaming hot caffeine one cup at a time. With a sprawling rent-free apartment directly above the coffeehouse, her cat Java by her side, and plenty of redecorating ideas, Clare is thrilled to return to work — until she discovers the assistant manager dead in the back of the store, coffee grounds strewn everywhere. NYPD Detective Mike Quinn finds no sign of forced entry or foul play and deems the whole thing an accident. But despite the attractive investigator’s certainty, Clare isn’t convinced. Now, if she wants to get to the bottom of things she’ll have to do some sleuthing of her own — before anyone else ends up in hot water...
Join us for a stimulating discussion and a special treat!
Steps to a Successful Interview — Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. Walk through four steps of successful interview: Preparation, Practice, Presentation, Post-interview. Review ways to prepare, polish the way you present yourself, and perfect the follow-up process.
Window Painting Class — Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Get together with friends and create some masterpieces for your home or for gifts! “The Painting Ladies” will be teaching this class. They are Ginny Karman, Judy Bashline and a helper.
If you can color (or paint) in a coloring book you can paint a window as a pattern is provided. Class size is limited to 12. Cost is $35 and all materials are included. The class will start at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. Please bring a snack or lunch; a short break will be held around noon. Pre-registration is required which includes picking out one of six designs by Saturday, Jan. 11, so please stop by the library to sign up and choose your design by that date.
In January, we will be starting a middle school book club, Legend Quest, for those in grades 3-6. Instead of reading the book themselves, kids are invited to come to the library and listen in as Miss Kelly reads a couple chapters of a selected book (we’ve got some great titles picked out!). Kids will be able to discuss what was read while enjoying a yummy snack. This will be a great way to get middle school kids interested in books and promote a love of reading, so keep an eye on our column for more details in the near future!
Between the Lines YA Book Discussion — Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. “Renegades” by Marissa Meyer.
A high-stakes world of adventure, passion, danger, and betrayal. From No. 1 New York Times-bestselling author Marissa Meyer comes the New York Times-bestselling YA novel “Renegades.” Secret Identities. Extraordinary Powers. She wants vengeance. He wants justice. The Renegades are a syndicate of prodigies — humans with extraordinary abilities — who emerged from the ruins of a crumbled society and established peace and order where chaos reigned. As champions of justice, they remain a symbol of hope and courage to everyone...except the villains they once overthrew. Nova has a reason to hate the Renegades, and she is on a mission for vengeance. As she gets closer to her target, she meets Adrian, a Renegade boy who believes in justice — and in Nova. But Nova’s allegiance is to a villain who has the power to end them both.
Join us for pizza, refreshments and a great discussion!
Library Holiday Schedule Updates: The library will be closed for Christmas Tuesday, Dec. 24, through Thursday, Dec. 26. It will also be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s. The library is always closed on Wednesdays. We hope everyone has a wonderful and safe holiday season! Please plan ahead for your visits to the library to load up on great books, movies, and anything else you may need to enjoy these last few weeks of this decade! 2020 is just around the corner!
As this decade comes to an end, I thought it would be interesting to share a couple fun statistics. According to our automation system, Eccles-Lesher patrons checked out more than 142,700 items from 2010 through 2019. Kids checked out nearly 36,000 items this past decade! That’s a lot of reading!
If the average cost of a book or movie is roughly $20, then that means we saved our community around $2,854,000 over the past decade. Nearly three million dollars! We are so thankful to everyone who has supported the library by either checking out materials, donating money, materials or time, and to all the individuals, businesses and organizations that have helped us to keep offering programs and events to the community. Here’s to another great decade ahead!
