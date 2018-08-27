NEW BETHLEHEM – A craft show and bake sale will be held at Broadwood Towers in New Bethlehem from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7-8.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the building’s tenant group and their trip to Tennessee.
To set up at the event, the cost is $10 to rent a table, or $5 for those who bring their own tables.
For more information, call Pam Crawford at (814) 229-5335.
