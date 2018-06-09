Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.