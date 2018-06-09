TITUSVILLE — Young ladies who are going into kindergarten through third grades are specially invited to a “Fairy Tea Party” this summer on Wednesday afternoon, June 20 at the historic Tarbell House in Titusville, Pa. The setting is the 1870 home of the Ida Tarbell family, located at 324 East Main Street in the historic district of Titusville in eastern Crawford County.
Activities included in this full afternoon include imaginary fairy traits, storytelling about fairies, related crafts, and of course child-sized tea party refreshments. For instance, each participant decorates and assembles a miniature fairy house and garden inside a cake pan for easy transport home following the event. This event is conducted by the Friends of the Tarbell House, involving several retired elementary school teachers as hostesses and group leaders.
Attendees arrive by 1 p.m. The young ladies are encouraged to come in summer party attire, or even their best fairy outfits! Complimentary sets of fairy wings and silk flower headdresses are provided on site to all guests. Parents or grandparents should plan to drop off the children, sign related permission forms, and then return by 4 p.m. that afternoon.
A fee of $15 per child, $25 for two youngsters or $35 for three youth registered together includes the crafts and tea. Advance reservations are required. Please dial Mrs. Marilyn Black at (814) 677-3152, Ext. 105 or email her at mblack@oilregion.org. Admission fees are collected at the door on the day of the event.
For additional information about the Tarbell House or to schedule other group tours/private events, please contact Mrs. Marilyn Black at the Oil Region Alliance office. The non-profit ORA owns and operates this historic property as part of their preservation and educational programs within the Oil Region National Heritage Area.
