NEW BETHLEHEM – Thomas and Faye Craig of New Bethlehem celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
The couple wed in Rimersburg on February 6, 1960.
Mr. Craig was employed at the Gourley Packing Company until his retirement.
Mrs. Craig was a homemaker and raised their two children, Jeff and Melissa.
Their children have remained close to home over the years. Jeff Craig and his wife Tammie reside in Union City and Melissa Deitz and her husband, Terry, live in Rimersburg.
The Craigs have eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one due next month.
The couple is deeply loved and admired by their family.