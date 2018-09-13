DuBois 27, Franklin 10; Brockway 34, Kane 20; Clarion 36, Brookville 13; Clearfield 27, Huntingdon 24; Smethport 20, Curwensville 17; Ridgway 45, Bradford 13; Elk County Catholic 37, Port Allegany 13; Punxsutawney 26, St. Marys 20; Clarion Limestone 20, Coudersport 17; Redbank Valley 46, Sheffield 6.

