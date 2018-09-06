Warren 27, DuBois 24; Brockway 45, St. Marys 13; Brookville 28, Punxsutawney 13; Clearfield 34, Central 21; Curwensville 17, Union-A-C Valley 13; Ridgway 34, Moniteau 20; Redbank Valley 24, Elk County Catholic 20; Clarion 35, Karns City 30; Clarion-Limestone 27, Keystone 20.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.