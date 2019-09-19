Oil City 55, DuBois 47; Clearfield 55, Central Mountain 6; Ridgway 55, Brockway 13; Karns City 34, Brookville 26; Keystone 26, Curwensville 0; Elk County Catholic 27, Union/A-C Valley 6; Clarion 48, St. Marys 33; Redbank Valley 60, Iroquois 0.

Recommended for you

Tags