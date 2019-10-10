Meadville 47, DuBois 14; Clearfield 35, Bald Eagle Area 32; Brockway 44, Punxsutawney 12; Brookville 36, Kane 30; Ridgway 42, Karns City 15; Otto-Eldred 13, Curwensville 8; Clarion 50, Bradford 0; St. Marys 43, Moniteau 20; Elk County Catholic 46, Sheffield 0; Redbank Valley 34, Coudersport 33 (OT).

Recommended for you

Tags